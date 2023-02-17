Navy MWR Okinawa Celebrates Black History Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874089" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation Okinawa hosted a poetry and spoken word night in honor of Black History Month on Camp Shields, Okinawa, February 17, 2023. Each February, the Department of the Navy (DON) celebrates Black History Month and the significant role that African Americans, both past and present, have played in the defense of our Nation. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)