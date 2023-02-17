Navy MWR Okinawa Celebrates Black History Month

Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation Okinawa hosted a poetry and spoken word night in honor of Black History Month on Camp Shields, Okinawa, February 17, 2023. Each February, the Department of the Navy (DON) celebrates Black History Month and the significant role that African Americans, both past and present, have played in the defense of our Nation. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 23:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|874089
|VIRIN:
|230217-N-CZ893-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109469040
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
