    Navy MWR Okinawa Celebrates Black History Month

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.17.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    AFN Okinawa

    Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation Okinawa hosted a poetry and spoken word night in honor of Black History Month on Camp Shields, Okinawa, February 17, 2023. Each February, the Department of the Navy (DON) celebrates Black History Month and the significant role that African Americans, both past and present, have played in the defense of our Nation. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 23:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874089
    VIRIN: 230217-N-CZ893-1001
    Filename: DOD_109469040
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Navy MWR Okinawa Celebrates Black History Month, by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Black History Month
    Camp Shields
    Navy Morale
    Welfare and Recreation Okinawa
    poetry and spoken word

