    33 FW F-35s arrive at MacDill AFB

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Hiram Martinez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Several F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, arrived at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2023. Due to fog delays impacting training during the spring at their home station, Airmen from the 33rd FW relocated to MacDill in order to continue their developmental training.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 16:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874071
    VIRIN: 230210-F-OH732-174
    Filename: DOD_109468683
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 33 FW F-35s arrive at MacDill AFB, by SrA Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35
    KC-135
    MacDill AFB
    USAF
    33 FW
    6 ARW

