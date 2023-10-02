33 FW F-35s arrive at MacDill AFB

Several F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, arrived at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2023. Due to fog delays impacting training during the spring at their home station, Airmen from the 33rd FW relocated to MacDill in order to continue their developmental training.
|02.10.2023
|02.21.2023 16:25
|B-Roll
|874071
|230210-F-OH732-174
|DOD_109468683
|00:02:09
|TAMPA, FL, US
|1
|1
