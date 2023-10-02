33 FW F-35s arrive at MacDill AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874071" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Several F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, arrived at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2023. Due to fog delays impacting training during the spring at their home station, Airmen from the 33rd FW relocated to MacDill in order to continue their developmental training.