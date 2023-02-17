Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB MCA conduct CBRN training Broll

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Multi-capable Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing conduct a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 17, 2023.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 15:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874061
    VIRIN: 230217-F-RS022-1001
    Filename: DOD_109468584
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, SJAFB MCA conduct CBRN training Broll, by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRN
    F-15E
    MCA
    SJAFB
    Seymour Air Force Base

