Multi-capable Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing conduct a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 17, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 15:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874061
|VIRIN:
|230217-F-RS022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109468584
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SJAFB MCA conduct CBRN training Broll, by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
