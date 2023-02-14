The Moody Air Force Base Diversity and Inclusion council took a trip to Montgomery, Alabama, Feb. 8-10, 2023. The group visited numerous civil rights sites in the area and brought back information to guide meaningful discussions throughout the wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 16:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|874060
|VIRIN:
|230214-F-HU126-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109468581
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Moody’s Diversity, Inclusion Council effects change, by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT