    Moody’s Diversity, Inclusion Council effects change

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    The Moody Air Force Base Diversity and Inclusion council took a trip to Montgomery, Alabama, Feb. 8-10, 2023. The group visited numerous civil rights sites in the area and brought back information to guide meaningful discussions throughout the wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 16:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874060
    VIRIN: 230214-F-HU126-1001
    Filename: DOD_109468581
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody’s Diversity, Inclusion Council effects change, by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    diversity
    civil rights
    Flying Tigers
    inclusion
    23rd Wing

