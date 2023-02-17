Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indo-Pacific Visions - Episode 9

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    Christopher Kolakowski, director, Wisconsin Veterans Museum, & reviewer/contributor, Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs, interviews defense analyst Jose Antonio Custodio on the topic of the Philippines in the contemporary Indo-Pacific milieu.
    ,

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 13:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 874038
    VIRIN: 230217-O-SU002-554
    Filename: DOD_109468174
    Length: 01:06:38
    Location: AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indo-Pacific Visions - Episode 9, by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    defense
    geopolitics
    Indo Pacific
    international relations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT