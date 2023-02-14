WASHINGTON (Feb. 14, 2023) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday and his wife Linda issue a message to the fleet for Black History Month 2023. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 13:13
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|874032
|VIRIN:
|230214-N-KB401-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109468115
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., VA, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CNO Black History Month Video, by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT