    CNO Black History Month Video

    WASHINGTON D.C., VA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael B Zingaro  

    Chief of Naval Operations

    WASHINGTON (Feb. 14, 2023) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday and his wife Linda issue a message to the fleet for Black History Month 2023. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/released)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 13:13
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 874032
    VIRIN: 230214-N-KB401-1001
    Filename: DOD_109468115
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., VA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Black History Month Video, by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Black History Month
    Special Events
    Gilday

