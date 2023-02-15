Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Border Barrier near Friendship Park in Border Field State Park

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IMPERIAL BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Video by Mani Albrecht 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Imagery of the current, soon to be replaced, border barrier near Friendship Park located in Border Field State Park taken Feb 15, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 10:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874004
    VIRIN: 230215-H-VJ018-0002
    Filename: DOD_109467872
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: IMPERIAL BEACH, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Border Barrier near Friendship Park in Border Field State Park, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Friendship Park, Border Field State Park, Barrier, CBP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT