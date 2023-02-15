Imagery of the current, soon to be replaced, border barrier near Friendship Park located in Border Field State Park taken Feb 15, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 10:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874004
|VIRIN:
|230215-H-VJ018-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109467872
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|IMPERIAL BEACH, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Border Barrier near Friendship Park in Border Field State Park, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
