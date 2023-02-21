Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10AAMDC Black History Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RP, GERMANY

    02.21.2023

    Video by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army air defenders assigned to 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, reads a section from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's, "I have a Dream" speech Feb. 15 in Germany. Black soldiers have served with honor, dedication and distinction, and their legacy of courage and selfless service will inspire generations to come. The Army story cannot be told without reflecting on the remarkable contributions made by Black Americans who have served and sacrificed in every conflict in our nation’s history! (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid, concept by 1st Lt. Gabrielle Purnell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 09:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873998
    VIRIN: 230221-A-JK865-993
    Filename: DOD_109467824
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10AAMDC Black History Month, by PFC Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Black History Month
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Army Heritage
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT