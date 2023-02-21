10AAMDC Black History Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army air defenders assigned to 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, reads a section from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's, "I have a Dream" speech Feb. 15 in Germany. Black soldiers have served with honor, dedication and distinction, and their legacy of courage and selfless service will inspire generations to come. The Army story cannot be told without reflecting on the remarkable contributions made by Black Americans who have served and sacrificed in every conflict in our nation’s history! (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid, concept by 1st Lt. Gabrielle Purnell)