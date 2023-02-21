10AAMDC Black History Month

U.S. Army air defenders assigned to 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, reads a section from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's, "I have a Dream" speech Feb. 15 in Germany. Black soldiers have served with honor, dedication and distinction, and their legacy of courage and selfless service will inspire generations to come. The Army story cannot be told without reflecting on the remarkable contributions made by Black Americans who have served and sacrificed in every conflict in our nation’s history! (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid, concept by 1st Lt. Gabrielle Purnell)
