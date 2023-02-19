Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TurkiyeHADR - AFN INCIRLIK InFocus - U.S. Secretary of State Conducts a Press Conference at Incirlik Air Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    02.19.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    AFN Incirlik

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken conducted a press conference at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 19, 2023. Secretary Blinken visited Incirlik AB to see firsthand efforts to assist the Turkish authorities responding to the Feb. 6 earthquakes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 08:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873995
    VIRIN: 230219-F-NC038-082
    Filename: DOD_109467792
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: 1, TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TurkiyeHADR - AFN INCIRLIK InFocus - U.S. Secretary of State Conducts a Press Conference at Incirlik Air Base, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    39th ABW
    TURKIYEHADR
    10th TBC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT