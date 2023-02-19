U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, 3rd SFAB, and United Arab Emirates 11th Mountain Battalion soldiers, board a CH-47 Chinook to perform live-fire maneuvers at JRTC rotation 23-04, Fort Polk, LA, Feb., 19, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Amber Cobena)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 05:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873950
|VIRIN:
|231902-A-UH812-020
|Filename:
|DOD_109467218
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. an U.A.E JRTC 23-04, by SPC Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
