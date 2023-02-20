The Defense Logistics Agency is the Nation's combat logistics support agency. When you work at DLA, you not only get to be a part of an important mission, you also have opportunities for professional growth. DLA..Make an Impact. For more information about careers with DLA visit: https://dla.usajobs.gov/
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2023 15:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873942
|VIRIN:
|230220-D-LU733-151
|PIN:
|505800
|Filename:
|DOD_109467140
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FOR SOCIAL DLA...Make An Impact (Linus Baker, Director of Cybersecurity, DLA) (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
