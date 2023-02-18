Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    My name is not important

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2023

    Video by Bethany Huff 

    U.S. Army North

    The Military Funerals Honor's Platoon - Caisson Section, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, renders full honors to those who've died in service to our country. (U.S. Army Video by Bethany Huff)

    Drone footage provided by: Preston Wall, 502nd Air Base WIng
    Studio footage provided by: Alex Goad, 502nd Air Base Wing

    Audio tracks:
    "Memorial Day Ensemble" - Fort Sam's Own - 323rd Army Band
    "Arlington March" - U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    Date Taken: 02.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2023 13:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873909
    VIRIN: 230218-A-PO583-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109466351
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    ARNORTH
    caisson
    Strength of the Nation
    military funeral honors
    5th Army

