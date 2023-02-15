Maj. Darryl Barnett's Black History Month Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Darryl Barnett, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 15th Brigade Support Battalion executive officer, shares his experience in the Army in celebration of Black History Month at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Feb. 15. Barnett reflects on his time in the Army and shares knowledge he has gained from his time in service. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)