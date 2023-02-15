Maj. Darryl Barnett's Black History Month Interview

Maj. Darryl Barnett, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 15th Brigade Support Battalion executive officer, shares his experience in the Army in celebration of Black History Month at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Feb. 15. Barnett reflects on his time in the Army and shares knowledge he has gained from his time in service. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|02.15.2023
|02.19.2023 11:17
|Interviews
|873903
|230215-A-MB740-911
|230215
|DOD_109466305
|00:00:46
|PL
|2
|2
