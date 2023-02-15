Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Darryl Barnett's Black History Month Interview

    POLAND

    02.15.2023

    Video by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Maj. Darryl Barnett, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 15th Brigade Support Battalion executive officer, shares his experience in the Army in celebration of Black History Month at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Feb. 15. Barnett reflects on his time in the Army and shares knowledge he has gained from his time in service. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2023 11:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 873903
    VIRIN: 230215-A-MB740-911
    PIN: 230215
    Filename: DOD_109466305
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: PL

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Maj. Darryl Barnett's Black History Month Interview, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #BHM #CAV #FirstTeam #DPTA #Poland #OAR

