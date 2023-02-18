Flags of Djibouti, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda wave in the wind, Isiolo, Kenya, Febr. 18, 2023.
Shot List
1. (00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Flags wave in the wind
2. (11:20) WIDE SHOT: Flags wave in the wind
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2023 06:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873894
|VIRIN:
|230218-Z-RS418-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109466163
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|ISIOLO, KE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BROLL: Flags Waving Together at Kenya Defence Forces School of Infantry, by SGT Alysia C Brewster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT