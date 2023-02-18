Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL: Flags Waving Together at Kenya Defence Forces School of Infantry

    ISIOLO, KENYA

    02.18.2023

    Video by Sgt. Alysia C Brewster 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Flags of Djibouti, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda wave in the wind, Isiolo, Kenya, Febr. 18, 2023.

    Shot List
    1. (00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Flags wave in the wind
    2. (11:20) WIDE SHOT: Flags wave in the wind

    Date Taken: 02.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2023 06:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873894
    VIRIN: 230218-Z-RS418-001
    Filename: DOD_109466163
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: ISIOLO, KE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL: Flags Waving Together at Kenya Defence Forces School of Infantry, by SGT Alysia C Brewster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Multinational
    Partnership
    SETAF-AF
    SETAFmedia

