U.S. ARMY Soldiers and South Korean Katusa's Conduct a physical fitness test on Camp Casey South Korea, FEB 10th 2022.As part of the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F), the ACFT helps maintain Soldiers’ physical and mental well-being, and plays a big role in the Army’s fitness culture. (U.S. ARMY Video by SPC. Christopher Cameron)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2023 20:37
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|873891
|VIRIN:
|230210-A-DZ781-389
|Filename:
|DOD_109466039
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ARMY Physical Fitness, by SPC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT