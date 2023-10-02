Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARMY Physical Fitness

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2023

    Video by Spc. Christopher Cameron 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. ARMY Soldiers and South Korean Katusa's Conduct a physical fitness test on Camp Casey South Korea, FEB 10th 2022.As part of the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F), the ACFT helps maintain Soldiers’ physical and mental well-being, and plays a big role in the Army’s fitness culture. (U.S. ARMY Video by SPC. Christopher Cameron)

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Physical Fitness
    ARMY
    Katusa
    2022

