NDW concluded its participation in the annual force protection exercise Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023. Throughout the region security forces and first responders participated in realistic training scenarios that tested their knowledge and honed their skills.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 15:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873861
|VIRIN:
|230217-N-DD308-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109464700
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NDW Concludes Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023, by PO3 Oliver Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
