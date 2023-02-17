Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NDW Concludes Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oliver Serna 

    Naval District Washington

    NDW concluded its participation in the annual force protection exercise Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023. Throughout the region security forces and first responders participated in realistic training scenarios that tested their knowledge and honed their skills.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 15:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873861
    VIRIN: 230217-N-DD308-1001
    Filename: DOD_109464700
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, NDW Concludes Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023, by PO3 Oliver Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

