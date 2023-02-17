230217-N-NX070-2001
Sailors from Navy Cargo Handling Battalion (NCHB) 1 and NCHB-5 offload shipping containers from the Military Sealift Command-chartered cargo ship MV Ocean Gladiator at McMurdo Station, Antarctica. Joint Task Force-Support Forces Antarctica, oversees the activities of the joint services and provides Department of Defense support to the National Science Foundation and United States Antarctic Program through Operation Deep Freeze. (U.S. Navy timelapse video by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist RJ Stratchko/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 15:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873858
|VIRIN:
|230217-N-NX070-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109464679
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|MCMURDO, AQ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCHB-1 Offload Timelapse, by SCPO RJ Stratchko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT