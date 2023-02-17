Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCHB-1 Offload Timelapse

    MCMURDO, ANTARCTICA

    02.17.2023

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer RJ Stratchko 

    Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group

    230217-N-NX070-2001
    Sailors from Navy Cargo Handling Battalion (NCHB) 1 and NCHB-5 offload shipping containers from the Military Sealift Command-chartered cargo ship MV Ocean Gladiator at McMurdo Station, Antarctica. Joint Task Force-Support Forces Antarctica, oversees the activities of the joint services and provides Department of Defense support to the National Science Foundation and United States Antarctic Program through Operation Deep Freeze. (U.S. Navy timelapse video by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist RJ Stratchko/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 15:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873858
    VIRIN: 230217-N-NX070-2001
    Filename: DOD_109464679
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: MCMURDO, AQ 

    TAGS

    Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group
    Military Sealift Command
    Navy Cargo Handling Battalion (NCHB) 1
    Operation Deep Freeze
    Joint Task Force-Support Forces Antarctica (JTF-SFA)
    National Science Foundation (NSF)

