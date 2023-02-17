USCGC Seneca’s crew returns home following 24-day Caribbean Sea patrol

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The crew of the USCGC Seneca (WMEC 906) returns to their home port in Portsmouth, Virginia, Feb. 17, 2023, following a 24-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea. Seneca's crew worked with Joint Interagency Task Force South and the U.S. Air Force during the patrol to disrupt nearly 1,350 kilograms of narcotics from two law enforcement cases in the Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)