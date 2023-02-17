USCGC Seneca’s crew returns home following 24-day Caribbean Sea patrol

The crew of the USCGC Seneca (WMEC 906) returns to their home port in Portsmouth, Virginia, Feb. 17, 2023, following a 24-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea. Seneca's crew worked with Joint Interagency Task Force South and the U.S. Air Force during the patrol to disrupt nearly 1,350 kilograms of narcotics from two law enforcement cases in the Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)
