    USCGC Seneca’s crew returns home following 24-day Caribbean Sea patrol

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crew of the USCGC Seneca (WMEC 906) returns to their home port in Portsmouth, Virginia, Feb. 17, 2023, following a 24-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea. Seneca's crew worked with Joint Interagency Task Force South and the U.S. Air Force during the patrol to disrupt nearly 1,350 kilograms of narcotics from two law enforcement cases in the Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 14:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873842
    VIRIN: 230217-G-NJ244-659
    Filename: DOD_109464291
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    cutter
    USCG
    coast guard
    CGatSea
    USCGC Seneca (WMEC 906)

