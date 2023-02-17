DTRA JSTO for the CBDP is investing in research with the DEVCOM CCDC CBC to determine if wearable-device algorithm capabilities have the ability to alert warfighters to exposure chemical and biological warfare.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 11:20
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|873832
|VIRIN:
|230217-D-BA011-638
|Filename:
|DOD_109463965
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, All the Chips on the Table, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT