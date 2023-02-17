Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    All the Chips on the Table

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    DTRA JSTO for the CBDP is investing in research with the DEVCOM CCDC CBC to determine if wearable-device algorithm capabilities have the ability to alert warfighters to exposure chemical and biological warfare.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 11:20
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 873832
    VIRIN: 230217-D-BA011-638
    Filename: DOD_109463965
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All the Chips on the Table, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Research and Development
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    ChemBio
    DTRA JSTO
    RD-CB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT