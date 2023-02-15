Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO deploys shelter facilities to Türkiye

    ITALY

    02.15.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Synopsis
    NATO is deploying temporary housing facilities to Türkiye to help accommodate thousands of people displaced by the devastating earthquakes of 6 February.
    The shelters are normally used by NATO as a deployable headquarters complex for exercises and operations. They can be equipped with a number of amenities including heating, power generators, and medical treatment areas. Once in place, this-temporary housing capability will complement the winterised tents already being provided by Allies and partners.
    NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) is continuing to coordinate the movement of these temporary housing to Türkiye. The first shipment of approximately 600 containers is expected to arrive in the port of Iskenderun, Türkiye by the end of next week to facilitate the initial buildout of the temporary housing.
    Footage includes shots of loading of containers containing temporary housing to trucks in the NSPA Southern Operational Centre in Taranto, Italy and trucks with containers arriving to the Port of Taranto for shipment to Türkiye.
    Transcript
    ---SHOTLIST—
    (00:00) MEDIUM SHOT– FORKLIFT MOVING CONTAINERS CONTAINING temporary HOUSING
    (00:05) VARIOUS SHOTS – NSPA PERSONNEL COORDINATING THE MOVEMENT OF CONTAINERS TO THE PORT OF TARANTO
    (00:13) VARIOUS SHOTS – FORKLIFT MOVING CONTAINERS CONTAINING TEMPORARY HOUSING
    (00:23) VARIOUS SHOTS – NSPA PERSONNEL LOADING THE CONTAINERS CONTAINING TEMPORARY HOUSING
    (00:46) VARIOUS SHOTS – TRUCKS WITH CONTAINERS ON THEIR WAY TO THE PORT OF TARANTO
    (00:56) MEDIUM SHOT - FORKLIFT LOADING THE CONTAINERS ONTO THE TRUCK
    (01:02) MEDIUM SHOT – TRUCKS WITH CONTAINERS ON THEIR WAY TO THE PORT OF TARANTO
    (01:09) VARIOUS SHOTS – NSPA PERSONNEL COORDINATING THE MOVEMENT OF CONTAINERS AT THE PORT OF TARANTO
    ## END ##

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 08:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873818
    VIRIN: 230215-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109463751
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: IT

