U.S. Navy Sailors stationed in Souda Bay, Greece, speak about their role in delivering aid to the victims of the recent earthquake in Turkey. (U.S. Navy video/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 08:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873817
|VIRIN:
|230217-N-RT381-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109463737
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Delivers Aid to Turkey (Vertical), by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
