    Navy Delivers Aid to Turkey (Vertical)

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Austin Rooney            

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    U.S. Navy Sailors stationed in Souda Bay, Greece, speak about their role in delivering aid to the victims of the recent earthquake in Turkey. (U.S. Navy video/released)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 08:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873817
    VIRIN: 230217-N-RT381-001
    Filename: DOD_109463737
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Navy Delivers Aid to Turkey (Vertical), by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    turkey
    aid
    navy
    humanitarian
    earthquake

