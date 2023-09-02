Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III MSB | Conduct M18 Pistol Qual

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    U.S. ARMY GARRISON YONGSAN-CASEY, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.09.2023

    Video by Cpl. Cesar Alarcon 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct an M18 pistol qualification range on U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, Gyeonggi, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2023. III MSB is conducting Bushido Strike 23, which comprises training events including a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation in South Korea to validate its mission essential tasks of providing combat service support, security and administrative services to III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cesar Ronaldo Alarcon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 08:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873812
    VIRIN: 230209-M-WN068-1001
    Filename: DOD_109463716
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: U.S. ARMY GARRISON YONGSAN-CASEY, 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MSB | Conduct M18 Pistol Qual, by Cpl Cesar Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    III MEF
    III MIG
    III MSB
    USINDOPACOM
    bushidostrike23
    BS23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT