U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a modified Table 5 and 6 live-fire shooting drill with M50 gas masks on U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, Gyeonggi, South Korea, Feb. 8, 2023. III MSB is conducting Bushido Strike 23, which comprises training events including a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation in South Korea to validate its mission essential tasks of providing combat service support, security and administrative services to III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cesar Ronaldo
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 06:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873811
|VIRIN:
|230208-M-WN068-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109463715
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|U.S. ARMY GARRISON YONGSAN-CASEY, 41, KR
This work, III MSB Marines Conduct Shooting Drills with Gas Masks during Bushido Strike 23, by Cpl Cesar Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
