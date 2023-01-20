Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MSB Quartering Party Travels to South Korea, Prepares for Bushido Strike 23, MCCRE

    KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.20.2023

    Video by Cpl. Cesar Alarcon 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Support Battalion (MSB), III MEF Information Group, prepare to load pallets onto a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing on Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 20, 2023. III MSB sent a small quartering party to prepare the main body movement prior to Bushido Strike 23, a training event in South Korea where III MSB will conduct their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation to validate its mission essential tasks to provide combat service support, and administrative services to III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cesar Ronaldo Alarcon) 

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 01:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873791
    VIRIN: 230120-M-WN068-1001
    Filename: DOD_109463412
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    III MEF
    III MIG
    III MSB
    USINDOPACOM 
    bushidostrike23
    BS23

