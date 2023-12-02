NFL Cheerleaders visit MCAS Iwakuni

Taylor Filliben, a cheerleader with the Atlanta Falcons, Julia DelSangro, a cheerleader with the Indianapolis Colts, and Michelle Harvey, a cheerleader with the Los Angeles Rams, lead the Pro Blitz Cheer Clinic on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 12, 2023. The Armed Forces Entertainment Pro Blitz tour allows forward-deployed service members and their families the opportunity to meet National Football League cheerleaders and players. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)
