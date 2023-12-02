NFL Cheerleaders visit MCAS Iwakuni

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Taylor Filliben, a cheerleader with the Atlanta Falcons, Julia DelSangro, a cheerleader with the Indianapolis Colts, and Michelle Harvey, a cheerleader with the Los Angeles Rams, lead the Pro Blitz Cheer Clinic on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 12, 2023. The Armed Forces Entertainment Pro Blitz tour allows forward-deployed service members and their families the opportunity to meet National Football League cheerleaders and players. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)