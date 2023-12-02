Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NFL Cheerleaders visit MCAS Iwakuni

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.12.2023

    Video by Cpl. Evan Jones 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Taylor Filliben, a cheerleader with the Atlanta Falcons, Julia DelSangro, a cheerleader with the Indianapolis Colts, and Michelle Harvey, a cheerleader with the Los Angeles Rams, lead the Pro Blitz Cheer Clinic on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 12, 2023. The Armed Forces Entertainment Pro Blitz tour allows forward-deployed service members and their families the opportunity to meet National Football League cheerleaders and players. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 21:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873783
    VIRIN: 230212-M-AV179-1002
    Filename: DOD_109463205
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    TAGS

    NFL
    Cheerleaders
    Armed Forces Entertainment
    AFE
    Pro Blitz
    Cheer Clinic

