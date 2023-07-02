Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska Army Reserve Ambassador visits Greater Omaha Chamber

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Clinton Wood 

    88th Readiness Division

    Nelson Ildefonso-Cruz, Army Reserve Ambassador for Nebraska, met with Veta Jeffery, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Omaha Chamber, and Randy Norwood, AVP Military Affairs and Strategic Partnership, at the Greater Omaha Chamber in Omaha, Neb., Feb. 7, 2023.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 23:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873770
    VIRIN: 230207-A-HX393-946
    Filename: DOD_109463100
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 

    Omaha
    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    Army Reserve Ambassador
    Fort Snelling
    88th Readiness Division

