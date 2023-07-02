Nebraska Army Reserve Ambassador visits Greater Omaha Chamber

Nelson Ildefonso-Cruz, Army Reserve Ambassador for Nebraska, met with Veta Jeffery, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Omaha Chamber, and Randy Norwood, AVP Military Affairs and Strategic Partnership, at the Greater Omaha Chamber in Omaha, Neb., Feb. 7, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 23:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|873770
|VIRIN:
|230207-A-HX393-946
|Filename:
|DOD_109463100
|Length:
|00:04:47
|Location:
|OMAHA, NE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
