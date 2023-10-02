Blue Diamond Marines compete in annual squad competition

U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division participate in the annual 1st MARDIV squad competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 5-10, 2023. The week-long squad competition incorporates a variety of combat-related tasks designed to evaluate each squad's proficiency and determine the most lethal squad in the division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacob Yost)
02.10.2023
02.16.2023
Video Productions
|Location:
CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
