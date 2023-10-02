Blue Diamond Marines compete in annual squad competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division participate in the annual 1st MARDIV squad competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 5-10, 2023. The week-long squad competition incorporates a variety of combat-related tasks designed to evaluate each squad's proficiency and determine the most lethal squad in the division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacob Yost)