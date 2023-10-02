Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Diamond Marines compete in annual squad competition

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Yost 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division participate in the annual 1st MARDIV squad competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 5-10, 2023. The week-long squad competition incorporates a variety of combat-related tasks designed to evaluate each squad's proficiency and determine the most lethal squad in the division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacob Yost)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 14:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873733
    VIRIN: 230210-M-CH865-1001
    Filename: DOD_109462522
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Diamond Marines compete in annual squad competition, by Sgt Jacob Yost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Infantry
    1st MARDIV
    super squad
    lethal
    squad competition

