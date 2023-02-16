Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Earthquake Relief, BEYA STEM Awards, Recruiting Relaunch

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look around the Air Force looks at how Airmen are playing a role in earthquake relief, Department of the Air Force personnel are recognized at the Black Engineer of the Year Awards, and Recruiting rolls out a redesign of their website with the total force in mind.

    02.16.2023
    US

