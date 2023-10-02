Black History Month Feature: Shirley Sherrod and The Resora
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 13:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873723
|VIRIN:
|230210-M-FX029-457
|Filename:
|DOD_109462458
|Length:
|00:11:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT