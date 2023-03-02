Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friends and Family day cruise

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230203-N-N0896-1001 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 15, 2023) – Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) conducted a Friends and Family Day Cruise Feb. 3, 2023. Tripoli hosted more than 500 family members and friends to demonstrate the ship's capabilities. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Tripoli Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 12:31
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Friends and Family day cruise, by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

