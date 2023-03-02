230203-N-N0896-1001 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 15, 2023) – Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) conducted a Friends and Family Day Cruise Feb. 3, 2023. Tripoli hosted more than 500 family members and friends to demonstrate the ship's capabilities. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Tripoli Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 12:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873721
|VIRIN:
|230203-N-N0896-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109462394
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
