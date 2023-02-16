Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Estonian Defense Leaders Hold Briefing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ESTONIA

    02.16.2023

    Video by Edward Pajak 

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur brief members of the press in Tallinn, Estonia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 11:39
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 873713
    VIRIN: 230216-D-ZZ999-0001
    Filename: DOD_109462250
    Length: 00:21:53
    Location: EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Estonian Defense Leaders Hold Briefing, by Edward Pajak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV #DGOVLIVE DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT