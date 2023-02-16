Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Recruiting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Courtesy Video

    172nd Airlift Wing

    The 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Jackson, Mississippi, provides expert care to those wounded in contingency and domestic operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Capt. Evans Foster Smith.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 09:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873693
    VIRIN: 230216-Z-F3926-239
    PIN: 678230
    Filename: DOD_109461891
    Length: 00:05:29
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Recruiting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    c-17
    aeromedical evacuation
    172nd Airlift Wing
    Mississippi Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT