    LRMC prepares for GENISIS

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    02.08.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Staff at LRMC and Army Health Clinics participate in the MHS Genesis Awareness Fair Olympics, Feb. 8. The Olympics provided an interactive approach for Soldiers, Airmen, and staff to assess MHS Genesis competency and knowledge, while providing opportunities for more than 250 participants to ask questions, learn more about the transformation to MHS Genesis and develop confidence in the transformation, ahead of LRMC’s MHS Genesis “Go-Live” in September 2023.



    MHS GENESIS, the Department of Defense’s new electronic health record, integrates all aspects of care in the Military Health System and is integral in the provision and coordination of safe, quality care. It connects medical and dental information across the continuum of care, whether on the battlefield or at home in the military hospital.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 09:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 873684
    VIRIN: 230208-A-GW628-593
    Filename: DOD_109461817
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 

    TAGS

    LRMC
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    MHS GENESIS

