Staff at LRMC and Army Health Clinics participate in the MHS Genesis Awareness Fair Olympics, Feb. 8. The Olympics provided an interactive approach for Soldiers, Airmen, and staff to assess MHS Genesis competency and knowledge, while providing opportunities for more than 250 participants to ask questions, learn more about the transformation to MHS Genesis and develop confidence in the transformation, ahead of LRMC’s MHS Genesis “Go-Live” in September 2023.
MHS GENESIS, the Department of Defense’s new electronic health record, integrates all aspects of care in the Military Health System and is integral in the provision and coordination of safe, quality care. It connects medical and dental information across the continuum of care, whether on the battlefield or at home in the military hospital.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 09:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|873684
|VIRIN:
|230208-A-GW628-593
|Filename:
|DOD_109461817
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LRMC prepares for GENISIS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
