Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PSA - Navy Chief Birthday Ft. FLTCM Gonzalez

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.15.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    AFN Naples

    230215-N-FF029-001 NETTUNO, Italy (February 15, 2023) PSA featuring U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Fleet Master Chief Johannes J. Gonzalez and his message to the Fleet regarding the 130th birthday of the Navy Chief Petty Officer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 07:20
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 873664
    VIRIN: 230215-N-FF029-001
    Filename: DOD_109461535
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: NAPLES, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSA - Navy Chief Birthday Ft. FLTCM Gonzalez, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    afn
    Sixth Fleet
    navy chief
    Fleet CMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT