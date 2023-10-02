U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct fire team drills during an Infantry Platoon Battle Course on U.S. Army Garrison Casey, Gyeonggi, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2023. III MSB is conducting Bushido Strike 23, which comprises training events including a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation in South Korea to validate its mission essential tasks of providing combat service, security, and administrative services to III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel A. Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 08:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873663
|VIRIN:
|230210-M-SH393-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109461496
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, III MSB | Infantry Platoon Battle Course, by SSgt Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
