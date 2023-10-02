Madigan Army Medical Center hosts 30-km Norwegian Foot March

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/873641" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers participate in the Norwegian Foot March hosted by Madigan Army Medical Center, Feb. 10, 2023, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Over 200 Soldiers came together to participate in the 18.6-mile, timed ruck march to demonstrate the Army's unparalleled ability to unlock the medical professional Soldiers' full potential. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Linfoot)