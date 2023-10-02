Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Madigan Army Medical Center hosts a 30-km Norwegian Foot March

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Video by Spc. Joshua Linfoot 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers participate in the Norwegian Foot March hosted by Madigan Army Medical Center, Feb. 10, 2023, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Over 200 Soldiers came together to participate in the 18.6-mile, timed ruck march to demonstrate the Army's unparalleled ability to unlock the medical professional Soldiers' full potential. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Linfoot)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 21:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873630
    VIRIN: 021523-A-FC838-1001
    Filename: DOD_109460860
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    This work, Madigan Army Medical Center hosts a 30-km Norwegian Foot March, by SPC Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ruck march
    Madigan Army Medical Center
    NorwegianFootMarch
    Army of 2030

