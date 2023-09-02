Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd MAW Aviation Ground Support Leadership Training B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDELTON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Video by Sgt. Rachaelanne Woodward 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a two-day culminating event that incorporates all of the skills taught during the Aviation Ground Support (AGS) Leadership Course on Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 8, 2023. This course is designed to equip noncommissioned officers in AGS units with the knowledge and experience to be technically proficient, and develop them as strong, effective leaders. AGS is a critical component of the Wing that bolsters Marine aviation’s expeditionary capability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Rachaelanne Woodward)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 18:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873629
    VIRIN: 230209-M-SV143-789
    Filename: DOD_109460815
    Length: 00:06:49
    Location: CAMP PENDELTON, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MAW Aviation Ground Support Leadership Training B-Roll, by Sgt Rachaelanne Woodward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    3rd MAW
    Training
    MWSS-373
    Aviation Ground Support Leadership Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT