3rd MAW Aviation Ground Support Leadership Training B-Roll

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a two-day culminating event that incorporates all of the skills taught during the Aviation Ground Support (AGS) Leadership Course on Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 8, 2023. This course is designed to equip noncommissioned officers in AGS units with the knowledge and experience to be technically proficient, and develop them as strong, effective leaders. AGS is a critical component of the Wing that bolsters Marine aviation’s expeditionary capability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Rachaelanne Woodward)