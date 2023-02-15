USCGC Bear's (WMEC 901) crew approach the pier, moor, and greet family members in Portsmouth, Va., Feb. 15, 2023. Bear returned home following a 60-day deployment conducting maritime safety and security missions in the Florida Straits. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 15:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873616
|VIRIN:
|230215-G-PJ308-0450
|Filename:
|DOD_109460471
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USCGC Bear returns home following 60-day deployment in Florida Straits, by PO2 Brandon Hillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
