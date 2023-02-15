Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Bear returns home following 60-day deployment in Florida Straits

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    USCGC Bear's (WMEC 901) crew approach the pier, moor, and greet family members in Portsmouth, Va., Feb. 15, 2023. Bear returned home following a 60-day deployment conducting maritime safety and security missions in the Florida Straits. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 15:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873616
    VIRIN: 230215-G-PJ308-0450
    Filename: DOD_109460471
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Bear returns home following 60-day deployment in Florida Straits, by PO2 Brandon Hillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

