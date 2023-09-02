Meet Your Army Sgt. Ja' Kyii Audevert

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Ja’ Kyii Audevert, a human resources specialist assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, shares her personal story of serving in the Army at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 14, 2023. Audevert talks about her family, her hobbies and her love for helping others. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Summer Parish)