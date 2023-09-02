Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Video by Pfc. Summer Parish 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    Sgt. Ja’ Kyii Audevert, a human resources specialist assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, shares her personal story of serving in the Army at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 14, 2023. Audevert talks about her family, her hobbies and her love for helping others. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Summer Parish)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 15:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873614
    VIRIN: 230215-A-WS018-1001
    Filename: DOD_109460468
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet Your Army Sgt. Ja' Kyii Audevert, by PFC Summer Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    Human Resources Specialist
    rotm
    meet your army
    3ID Band
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

