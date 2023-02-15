Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Operations Command Motto Reveal: Via Vincimus

    UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Video by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    A motion graphics reveal of Space Operations Command's new motto: "Via Vincimus." The Latin phrase translates to "The Way We Win" in English. Space Operations Command, or SpOC, generates, presents, and sustains combat-ready intelligence, cyber, space and combat support forces and serves as the U.S. Space Force Service Component to U.S. Space Command. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 15:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873609
    VIRIN: 230215-F-WA228-156
    Filename: DOD_109460444
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Operations Command Motto Reveal: Via Vincimus, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USSF
    Motto
    SpOC
    Space Operations Command
    Via Vincimus
    The Way We Win

