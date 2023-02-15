Space Operations Command Motto Reveal: Via Vincimus

A motion graphics reveal of Space Operations Command's new motto: "Via Vincimus." The Latin phrase translates to "The Way We Win" in English. Space Operations Command, or SpOC, generates, presents, and sustains combat-ready intelligence, cyber, space and combat support forces and serves as the U.S. Space Force Service Component to U.S. Space Command. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)
