    New DHA Director Discusses Vision, Priorities

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Video by Jaime Chirinos 

    Defense Health Agency

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland, director of the Defense Health Agency, shared her vision for DHA’s future, her priorities, and the growing role of technology during remarks presented at the annual meeting of AMSUS, the society for federal health professionals, held in National Harbor, Maryland, Feb. 14, 2023.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 13:27
