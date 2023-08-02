Oklahoma Guard hosts second annual Mechanic of the Year competition

Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen gathered to put their mechanic skills to the test at the second annual Mechanic of the Year competition held at the Combined Support Maintenance Shop in Norman, Oklahoma, Feb. 8, 2023. Eight four-man teams represented their respective maintenance shops from around the state to show off their skills and prove who is the best mechanic, while also getting to network amongst fellow competitors.
