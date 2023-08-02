Oklahoma Guard hosts second annual Mechanic of the Year competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen gathered to put their mechanic skills to the test at the second annual Mechanic of the Year competition held at the Combined Support Maintenance Shop in Norman, Oklahoma, Feb. 8, 2023. Eight four-man teams represented their respective maintenance shops from around the state to show off their skills and prove who is the best mechanic, while also getting to network amongst fellow competitors.



CG Information:

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Roger Farley (:08-:11)

Shop Foreman, Combined Support Maintenance Shop

Oklahoma Army National Guard