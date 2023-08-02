Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma Guard hosts second annual Mechanic of the Year competition

    OK, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Video by Spc. Danielle Rayon 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen gathered to put their mechanic skills to the test at the second annual Mechanic of the Year competition held at the Combined Support Maintenance Shop in Norman, Oklahoma, Feb. 8, 2023. Eight four-man teams represented their respective maintenance shops from around the state to show off their skills and prove who is the best mechanic, while also getting to network amongst fellow competitors.

    CG Information:
    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Roger Farley (:08-:11)
    Shop Foreman, Combined Support Maintenance Shop
    Oklahoma Army National Guard

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 12:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873570
    VIRIN: 230208-A-IN656-179
    Filename: DOD_109459932
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: OK, US

    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKGuard
    Mechanic of the Year

