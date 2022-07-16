U.S. Coast Guard Esports team competes in multinational competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/873565" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Coast Guard eSports team competed in the Armed Forces Dungeon Clash, July 16, 2022 in Fort Knox, Kentucky. The Armed Forces Dungeon Clash is a multinational eSports event where each branch of the U.S. military competes against one another, as well as teams from the British Army and the Royal British Air Force (US. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Mieszala)