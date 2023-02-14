2023 Sea Leg Challenge

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2023) A highlight video promoting the Navy Sea Legs Challenge sponsored by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR). This event, taking place over three days from March 27 - March 29, involves completing 10 miles of walking, running or climbing either outdoors or on exercise equipment in the gyms. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Daniel Barker)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 00:45
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|873474
|VIRIN:
|230215-N-RI884-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109459070
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
