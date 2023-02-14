2023 Sea Leg Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/873474" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2023) A highlight video promoting the Navy Sea Legs Challenge sponsored by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR). This event, taking place over three days from March 27 - March 29, involves completing 10 miles of walking, running or climbing either outdoors or on exercise equipment in the gyms. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Daniel Barker)