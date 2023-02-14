Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Sea Leg Challenge

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.14.2023

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2023) A highlight video promoting the Navy Sea Legs Challenge sponsored by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR). This event, taking place over three days from March 27 - March 29, involves completing 10 miles of walking, running or climbing either outdoors or on exercise equipment in the gyms. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Daniel Barker)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 00:45
    Category: Commercials
    TAGS

    MWR
    Sea Leg Challenge
    sea legs

