    Michigan Black History Month: Tuskegee Airmen at Selfridge Field

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    The Tuskegee Airmen were the United States’ first Black military aviators and ground crews. Created during World War II, they originally trained at the Tuskegee Army Airfield In Alabama. On March 29th, 1943, the 332nd Fighter Group relocated to Selfridge Field, Michigan, to continue training. Despite facing racial segregation, Jim Crow Laws, as well as discrimination from commanding officers, the 332nd Fighter Group proved its excellence. The Airmen flew more than 15,000 individual sorties in North Africa and Europe during the war, earning them more than 150 Distinguished Flying Crosses. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 10:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873382
    VIRIN: 230214-Z-SB302-0001
    Filename: DOD_109457351
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 

    Department of Defense
    Tuskegee Airmen
    Black History Month
    WWII
    Selfridge Field

