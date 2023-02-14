Michigan Black History Month: Tuskegee Airmen at Selfridge Field

The Tuskegee Airmen were the United States’ first Black military aviators and ground crews. Created during World War II, they originally trained at the Tuskegee Army Airfield In Alabama. On March 29th, 1943, the 332nd Fighter Group relocated to Selfridge Field, Michigan, to continue training. Despite facing racial segregation, Jim Crow Laws, as well as discrimination from commanding officers, the 332nd Fighter Group proved its excellence. The Airmen flew more than 15,000 individual sorties in North Africa and Europe during the war, earning them more than 150 Distinguished Flying Crosses. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)
