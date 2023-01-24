Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Fires Standard Missile and Chaff During Live-Fire Air Defense Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.24.2023

    Courtesy Video

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (January 24, 2023) Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) fires a standard missile and chaff during a live-fire air defense exercise. (U.S. Navy Video by Ensign William Stricklett and Senior Chief Intelligence Specialist Jason Gorni)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 06:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873357
    VIRIN: 230124-N-TV933-1001
    Filename: DOD_109456819
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Fires Standard Missile and Chaff During Live-Fire Air Defense Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

