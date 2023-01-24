USS Antietam (CG 54) Fires Standard Missile and Chaff During Live-Fire Air Defense Exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA (January 24, 2023) Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) fires a standard missile and chaff during a live-fire air defense exercise. (U.S. Navy Video by Ensign William Stricklett and Senior Chief Intelligence Specialist Jason Gorni)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 06:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873357
|VIRIN:
|230124-N-TV933-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109456819
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
