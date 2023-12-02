Advanced Motorcycle Safety Okinawa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members attend an advanced motorcycle safety course at the Naha Army Military Port, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 12, 2023. Coaches from the California Superbike School and personnel from the Marine Corps Installations Pacific Safety Office led the course for service members to prevent motorcycle mishaps and injuries. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer)