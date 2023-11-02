Commanding Officers, Capt. John Wilson (Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia) and Cmdr. Jake Ferrari (U.S.S. Paul Hamilton) speak on NSF Diego Garcia as a strategic outpost, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 as DDG-60 pays a port visit for refueling and supply. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer Third Class Alfredo Marron)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 02:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873302
|VIRIN:
|230211-N-MQ781-964
|Filename:
|DOD_109456625
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S.S. Paul Hamilton DG Port Visit 2023, by SN Alfredo Marron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
