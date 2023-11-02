U.S.S. Paul Hamilton DG Port Visit 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Commanding Officers, Capt. John Wilson (Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia) and Cmdr. Jake Ferrari (U.S.S. Paul Hamilton) speak on NSF Diego Garcia as a strategic outpost, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 as DDG-60 pays a port visit for refueling and supply. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer Third Class Alfredo Marron)