    U.S.S. Paul Hamilton DG Port Visit 2023

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.11.2023

    Video by Seaman Alfredo Marron 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Commanding Officers, Capt. John Wilson (Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia) and Cmdr. Jake Ferrari (U.S.S. Paul Hamilton) speak on NSF Diego Garcia as a strategic outpost, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 as DDG-60 pays a port visit for refueling and supply. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer Third Class Alfredo Marron)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2023
    Category: Video Productions
    #portvisit #usspaulhamilton #diegogarcia

