Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Garrison Town Hall PSA - Feb. 23, 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. Austin Baker 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Garrison Commander Col. David Mayfield will host an in-person town hall. Along with the rest of the garrison team, the commander will discuss a variety of updates, as well as answer questions from the audience and community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 02:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 873299
    VIRIN: 230214-A-CQ023-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109456605
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison Town Hall PSA - Feb. 23, 2023, by SGT Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    USAG Wiesbaden
    Garrison Wiesbaden
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT