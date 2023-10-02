Garrison Town Hall PSA - Feb. 23, 2023

Garrison Commander Col. David Mayfield will host an in-person town hall. Along with the rest of the garrison team, the commander will discuss a variety of updates, as well as answer questions from the audience and community.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 02:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
